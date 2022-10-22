My DeFi Pet Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $855,859.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.15 or 0.01421740 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005830 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021254 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00044543 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.01632248 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.