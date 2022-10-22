Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natura &Co will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natura &Co

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056,461 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 110.9% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 134.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 245,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 49.1% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 132,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

