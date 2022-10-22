Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.
Natura &Co Stock Performance
Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $15.31.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natura &Co will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
Featured Stories
