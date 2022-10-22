NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $2.94

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00015287 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $115.56 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00061122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025533 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007473 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 814,139,991 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 814,139,991 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.84608843 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $158,688,084.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.