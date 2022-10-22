Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $122.00 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,224.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00271805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00118631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.90 or 0.00738139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00569211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00246515 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.