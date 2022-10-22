Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 115 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 126 to CHF 115 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.50.

Nestlé Stock Performance

NSRGY opened at $105.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $141.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Nestlé by 18.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.