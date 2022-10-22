Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 115 at Credit Suisse Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 126 to CHF 115 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.50.

NSRGY opened at $105.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $141.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Nestlé by 18.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

