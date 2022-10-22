Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cfra lowered Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Netflix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.19.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.