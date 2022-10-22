NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $90.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after buying an additional 719,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after buying an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,923,000 after buying an additional 143,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

