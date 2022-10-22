NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. The stock has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

