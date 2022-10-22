North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,505.81

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,505.81 ($42.36) and traded as low as GBX 3,186.28 ($38.50). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,200 ($38.67), with a volume of 1,191 shares changing hands.
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,493.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,679.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £437.15 million and a PE ratio of 723.98.
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.
