NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.76. 118,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,443,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Insider Activity

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 784,063 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $791,903.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,971,630.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

