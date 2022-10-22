NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Major Shareholder Energy New Technology In Green Sells 1,800 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,581,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,542,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy New Technology In Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 17,494 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $195,582.92.

On Thursday, October 6th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 10,199 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $118,308.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,106,536.87.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $3,014,932.57.

NuScale Power Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of SMR stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

See Also

