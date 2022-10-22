Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $264,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $1,817,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 20.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nutrien by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

