Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.33

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 343650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.