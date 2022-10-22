Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.33

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 343650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 198.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

