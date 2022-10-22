Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 247,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 216,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvve

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a negative net margin of 1,249.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuvve by 36.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvve by 33.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvve by 164.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nuvve by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nuvve by 27.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

(Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.