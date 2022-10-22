NVR (NYSE:NVR) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,900.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,582.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,046.65 on Tuesday. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,146.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4,238.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $82.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 484.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NVR by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in NVR by 2,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NVR by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in NVR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

