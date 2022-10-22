Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Hits $294.04 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $294.04 million and approximately $23.68 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,314.44 or 0.06843440 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00081652 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00061060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05732876 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $20,954,652.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

