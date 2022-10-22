Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Olaplex from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Olaplex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Olaplex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Olaplex Stock Performance

OLPX opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 76.3% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 306,571 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 874,630 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Olaplex by 121.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

