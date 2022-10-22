ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of ONTF opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. ON24 has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $380.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.20.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,329.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,671 shares of company stock valued at $73,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ON24 by 1,092.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

