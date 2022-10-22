ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 830,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.