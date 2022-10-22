Optimism Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $66.02 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Optimism has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $157.64 million and $66.02 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002917 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.03 or 0.28027768 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010947 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
