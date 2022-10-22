ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Shares Down 0.7%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

ORIX Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.