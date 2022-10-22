Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Shares of OVV opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.88. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 369,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $287,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

