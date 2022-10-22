Oxen Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $121,542.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,181.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00272186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00119979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00741984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00564694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00245022 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,398,179 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars.

