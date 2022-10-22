Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.52 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.25-$10.60 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Oxford Industries stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,967. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $851,250 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

