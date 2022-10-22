Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $104.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $144.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PKG opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,698,000 after purchasing an additional 296,454 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

