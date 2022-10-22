PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.37) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
PageGroup Stock Performance
PAGE opened at GBX 400 ($4.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 800.00. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 356.80 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 691 ($8.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 404.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 434.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.
PageGroup Increases Dividend
About PageGroup
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.
