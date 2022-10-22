Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

