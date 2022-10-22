Patten & Patten Inc. TN Makes New $208,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

