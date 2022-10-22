Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,002 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $74,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

ECL stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.91. 2,344,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.77. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

