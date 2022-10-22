Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,393 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $78,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,185,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.2 %

ADI stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.59. 3,612,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average is $155.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

