Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 26,900 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 3.0% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $84,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $76,468,400. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,395.13.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $42.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,301.03. 197,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,981. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,201.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,133.38. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $35.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

