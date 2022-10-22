PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:PEP opened at $173.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $238.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07.
PepsiCo Company Profile
