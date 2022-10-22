Performa Ltd US LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 858,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,415. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

