Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE:TLK opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,217,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,570,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,584,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,550,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,008,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth about $42,586,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth about $29,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

