Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:TLK opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
