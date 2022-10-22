Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,602,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,472,000 after buying an additional 59,369 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

