Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lessened by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

