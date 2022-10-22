Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $27,154.50 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phreesia Trading Up 2.5 %

PHR stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after buying an additional 1,363,173 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after buying an additional 866,654 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after buying an additional 523,740 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,425,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

