Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $27,154.50 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Phreesia Trading Up 2.5 %
PHR stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after buying an additional 1,363,173 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after buying an additional 866,654 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after buying an additional 523,740 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,425,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.