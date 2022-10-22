Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $346.00 at Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $311.00 to $346.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $264.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

