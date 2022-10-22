Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $264.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average is $241.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.