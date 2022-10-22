Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a negative net margin of 1,109.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

