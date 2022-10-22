Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Plug Power Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1,642.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 77.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

