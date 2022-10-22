Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $101.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $131.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.64.

Polaris Stock Up 0.1 %

PII stock opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $128.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.53%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

