PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

