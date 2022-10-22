Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on POWI. Benchmark cut their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Integrations Trading Up 3.0 %

POWI stock opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $110.43.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,905. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 46.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

