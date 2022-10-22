PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.89.

NYSE PPG opened at $112.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

