Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Premier has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of PINC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

