Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $46.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $50.52.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

