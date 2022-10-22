Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,706 shares of company stock worth $4,266,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

