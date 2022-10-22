Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $269.57 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

