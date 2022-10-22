Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,159.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1,110.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $29.75 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.39.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

